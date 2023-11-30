Four men indicted on drug distribution charges stemming from huge Lauderdale Co. drug bust

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Four men who were arrested on multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County in July were indicted on drug-distribution charges on Thursday.

Jasmond “Jazz” Foster of Florence, Victor Alcocer-Gonzalez of Mexico, Edgar Camacho-Reyes of Mexico and Jose Gorozquieta-Gusman of Mexico were arrested in July 2023 after over 200 pounds of liquid meth were found in a home in Florence.

Foster was arrested during a traffic stop while the three others were located in Arkansas later that day.

The four-count indictment charged the four men with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams of more of methamphetamine. Camacho-Reyes and Gorozquieta-Gusman were additional charged with illegal re-entry after deportation.

The minimum penalty for conspiracy to distribute and manufacture methamphetamine is 10 years in prison. The maximum penalty for illegal re-entry after deportation is 10 years in prison.

