Thankful for Pets

Fort Payne police investigating fatal crash

Fort Payne police and other agencies are working a wreck in front of Walmart on Glenn Blvd.
Fort Payne police and other agencies are working a wreck in front of Walmart on Glenn Blvd.(Fort Payne Police Department)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following a car crash in Fort Payne.

Fort Payne police officers said the wreck happened in front of Walmart on Glenn Boulevard Thursday morning.

Officers said traffic is backed up due to the wreck. They are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next hour.

Police officials said they would release more information about the crash at a later time.

