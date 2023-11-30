Former Madison Co. deputy arrested on multiple tampering with evidence, theft of property charges

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested and now faces multiple charges including possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Brent Patterson with MCSO, Alex Huddleston was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 23 pending an internal investigation. Patterson says Huddleston resigned before the investigation was completed and disciplinary action could be taken.

In addition, a separate criminal investigation was opened in reference to “possible mishandling of narcotics evidence.”

According to Patterson, the loss of evidence came up through an internal audit. Huddleston was responsible for evidence seized during the course of any investigation meaning he was directly involved.

Huddleston was arrested on Nov. 17 on the following 12 charges stemming from the “theft of narcotics evidence”:

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Theft of Property - 2nd Degree - Controlled Substance (5 counts)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (5 counts)

He was released on a $500 bond.

“To be a professional law enforcement officer, you must have integrity and once that is compromised there is no place for you in this profession,’ Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. “The Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate any employee being involved in criminal behavior. Incidents like these give law enforcement a black eye, but the Sheriff’s Office will always deal with these situations appropriately and hold those responsible accountable.”

The Madison County District Attorney was notified and is reviewing any cases involving Huddleston.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.