Former Killen Police officer facing rape charges resigned days before termination proceedings ended

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News has obtained the personnel files for a former Killen Police Officer who is facing rape and sodomy charges in Lauderdale County.

Former Killen Police Department Officer Jarrod Webster was arrested on Nov. 17 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop. He is facing a Rape - 1st Degree and a Sodomy - 1st Degree charge.

Webster entered a not-guilty plea to those charges when he was in court for what was supposed to be an Aniah’s Law hearing on Nov. 20. Webster’s attorney requested that the hearing be delayed until December.

The personnel file WAFF 48 was able to obtain from the Town of Killen showed Police Chief Bryan Hammond recommended Webster be fired before he turned in his resignation. Email exchanges in that file between Webster’s attorney and the attorney for Killen, showed that Webster decided to resign before the termination proceedings ended.

Webster’s attorney, Tim Case, added “my client makes no confession of liability” and “my client maintains that he is not guilty.” The town clerk of Killen says a termination letter was drafted three days before the resignation was handed in. Once the letter did come in, the mayor and council voted to accept it. The termination letter did state the reasoning as that Webster acted in violation of policy and being indicted for the charges of rape and sodomy.

Webster did only have one reprimand from Killen. It was for “not fully completing tasks expected of him” and that was issued in June 2023.

The personnel file WAFF 48 News was able to obtain was from the City of Florence, where he was first hired as a police officer in 2020 showed that there were no formal write-ups or reprimands.

The file also showed that Webster resigned in November 2021 to take a job in Killen because it was “closer to home.”

