Florence Police Department’s K-9 unit to receive new ballistic vests for their furry officers

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers are showing some vested interest in the K-9 unit at the Florence Police Department.

Two K-9′s will shortly be able to show off some new gear in the coming weeks. The unit has four dogs and two of them have recently been fitted for vests. These ballistic vests could potentially be life saving as they are bulletproof and stab protective.

Jett is the first one in the pack to receive his and Caine is soon to follow. Lambert Ezell Durham Architecture, LLC donated the money for two vests that are U.S. made, custom fitted and certified.

Lieutenant Jason Fort said he is hoping that all the dogs will be able to have their very own vests soon.

“We say we’re with these dogs more than we’re with our families and every time we come to work, the dogs come with the handlers,” Fort explained. “So, there’s a very close bond that grows between the dog and his handler. We don’t want to see anyone get hurt and if we can provide protection to our canine partner just like we do our human partner, that’s what we would like to do.”

Fort said it is important to have each other’s backs, whether the officer has two legs or four.

