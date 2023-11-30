Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Florence Police Department’s K-9 unit to receive new ballistic vests for their furry officers

Officers are showing some vested interest in the K-9 unit at the Florence Police Department.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers are showing some vested interest in the K-9 unit at the Florence Police Department.

Two K-9′s will shortly be able to show off some new gear in the coming weeks. The unit has four dogs and two of them have recently been fitted for vests. These ballistic vests could potentially be life saving as they are bulletproof and stab protective.

Jett is the first one in the pack to receive his and Caine is soon to follow. Lambert Ezell Durham Architecture, LLC donated the money for two vests that are U.S. made, custom fitted and certified.

Lieutenant Jason Fort said he is hoping that all the dogs will be able to have their very own vests soon.

“We say we’re with these dogs more than we’re with our families and every time we come to work, the dogs come with the handlers,” Fort explained. “So, there’s a very close bond that grows between the dog and his handler. We don’t want to see anyone get hurt and if we can provide protection to our canine partner just like we do our human partner, that’s what we would like to do.”

Fort said it is important to have each other’s backs, whether the officer has two legs or four.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant

Latest News

Advocates for Steve Perkins are voicing their support for a new ordinance. The proposal would...
Decatur city leaders effort ban on nighttime reposessions after police killing of Steve Perkins
Officers are showing some vested interest in the K-9 unit at the Florence Police Department.
Florence Police Department’s K-9 unit to receive new ballistic vests for their furry officers
Jarrod Webster
Former Killen Police officer facing rape, sodomy charges resigned right before being fired
SPLC partners with STP to place billboards of Steve Perkins in Montgomery
SPLC partners with STP to place billboards of Steve Perkins in Montgomery
WAFF 48 News has obtained the personnel files for a former Killen Police Officer who is facing...
Former Killen Police officer facing rape, sodomy charges resigned right before being fired