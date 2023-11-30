Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

First ever Safe Haven Baby Box in Alabama to be installed at Madison fire station

First ever Safe Haven Baby Box in Alabama to be installed at Madison fire station
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders in Madison are putting the finishing touches on the first Safe Haven Baby Box in north Alabama.

The box is being installed at Madison Fire Station One on Mill Road.

The non-profit group Kids to Love spearheaded a bill that passed the Alabama legislature this year, allowing baby boxes to be installed in the state. It also expanded the state’s Safe Haven Law, allowing mothers to surrender their child up to 45 days.

Dan Pickens with Madison Fire and Rescue says the box will be ready in the coming weeks.

“The box will have to go through a seven day test phase where they rest it make sure it’s working, make sure it’s functional after seven days and everything functions correctly and then there would be the blessing of the box where there would be an actual priest come out bless the box and put in service,” Pickens said.

Several other cities like Opelika, Selma and Mobile are also installing boxes but the one in Madison will be the first in the state.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

Tanner-based, Black-Owned Bridgeforth Farms teams up with Victoria’s Secret
Tanner-based, Black-Owned Bridgeforth Farms teams up with Victoria’s Secret
Tanner-based, Black-Owned Bridgeforth Farms teams up with Victoria’s Secret
Tanner-based, Black-Owned Bridgeforth Farms teams up with Victoria’s Secret
Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia...
Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia High School
Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia...
Huntsville City School leaders celebrate official opening of new athletic complex at Columbia High School