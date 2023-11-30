First ever Safe Haven Baby Box in Alabama to be installed at Madison fire station

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders in Madison are putting the finishing touches on the first Safe Haven Baby Box in north Alabama.

The box is being installed at Madison Fire Station One on Mill Road.

The non-profit group Kids to Love spearheaded a bill that passed the Alabama legislature this year, allowing baby boxes to be installed in the state. It also expanded the state’s Safe Haven Law, allowing mothers to surrender their child up to 45 days.

Dan Pickens with Madison Fire and Rescue says the box will be ready in the coming weeks.

“The box will have to go through a seven day test phase where they rest it make sure it’s working, make sure it’s functional after seven days and everything functions correctly and then there would be the blessing of the box where there would be an actual priest come out bless the box and put in service,” Pickens said.

Several other cities like Opelika, Selma and Mobile are also installing boxes but the one in Madison will be the first in the state.

