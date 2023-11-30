Decatur city leaders effort ban on nighttime repossessions after police killing of Steve Perkins

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The potential ban started out as an idea by a supporter of Steve Perkins. It could soon become a reality.

“We won’t wait on it,” says Reverend Yvette Evans. “We don’t need another person, another husband, another father, another son killed by the Decatur Police Department. We’re tired, we’re hurt and we deserve better.”

Advocates for Steve Perkins are voicing their support for a new ordinance.

The proposal would ban repossessions between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Those in favor say it could have prevented Perkins’ death, including Steve’s brother, Nick.

“In our case, it was too late, in Steve’s case it was too late, but yes the hope is to get this passed so this situation does not happen again,” says Nick.

A former repossession truck driver says this will negatively impact the industry. That’s because most repossessions happen at night, when people are at home.

Several City Councilmen including Carlton McMasters are in favor of the ordinance.

“We’ve had a resident lose their life and so we’re looking at anything we can do to make things safer,” said Councilman McMasters.

City Councilman Hunter Pepper was the only one who spoke out against the ordinance.

“You have a work session in the next week, next two weeks, handle it,” says Evans. “It’s important to the community, it’s important to this city, it’s important to this family.”

The city’s legal department is currently drafting the ordinance. It could be voted one as soon as December 18th.

