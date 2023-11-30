Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Police say Bills LB Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant woman

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on charges stemming from a "major disturbance" at a home on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on charges stemming from a “major disturbance” at a home on Wednesday.

According to police, a preliminary investigation determined that Miller, 34, and the victim got into a verbal argument, and the suspect assaulted the victim, who is pregnant. They said Miller left the scene before they arrived.

The victim was treated for minor injuries, and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person.

The Bills, who have a bye this week, issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering more information.”

The team said it would have no further comment at this point.

Miller, selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Miller, who starred at Texas A&M and was a two-time first-team All-American, has played on two Super Bowl winners and was the MVP of the 2015 game with the Broncos. He won a second title in 2021 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

When he was traded by the Broncos, he held the franchise record for career sacks with 110.5.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant

Latest News

Advocates for Steve Perkins are voicing their support for a new ordinance. The proposal would...
Decatur city leaders effort ban on nighttime reposessions after police killing of Steve Perkins
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma executes man who claimed self-defense in a 2001 double killing
The embattled New York lawmaker calls the vote to expel him 'bullying.' (Source: CNN/Pool)
Santos responds to expulsion threat
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a US Air Force aircraft