A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the planet.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you’ve ever wanted to see the northern lights, this may be your chance.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a strong geomagnetic storm is heading towards Earth Friday.

Forecasters say it will increase the likelihood of being able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, for places as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

The space weather event could also create disruptions on the planet.

People may experience radio frequency blackouts, GPS problems or power irregularities.

This solar event occurs every 11 years and lasts about four months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

