Assault victim of murder suspect Latorrie Gaddis speaks out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New information has been found regarding the man accused of killing a Huntsville teen who disappeared months before his body was found.

33-year-old Lattorie Gaddis is accused of kidnapping and murdering 15 year old Ja’Marious Logan.

Another victim has come forward to speak out after his own experience with Gaddis.

Keyonta Kelow says he was assaulted by Latorrie Gaddis in 2022, one year before Ja’Marious Logan disappeared.

Latorrie Gaddis is the man charged with murder in the death of 15 year old Ja’Marious Logan. Logan was was originally reported missing by his mother in September.

In November, police revealed Logan’s remains were found in Sylacauga, buried in a shallow grave.

Kelow says both he and Gaddis are from Sylacauga, but only later became connected when Kelow moved to Huntsville three years ago.

He says one day, Gaddis showed up to his home and began to argue with him about an altercation with Kelow’s brother.

Kelow says Gaddis then began waving a pistol, threatening to shoot him.

Then, he says Gaddis beat Kelow with the pistol multiple times.

”It ended up stunning me for a little bit and I ended up going to the hospital and got stitches and I went ahead and pressed charges after that because, I don’t have a problem fighting you straight up. I have a problem with you try to pull a gun out,” says Kelow.

Kelow claims that Gaddis was never arrested after those charges were filed.

Gaddis is currently being held without bond in the Madison Couty Jail for the murder of Ja’Marious Logan.

Kelow says he did not know Ja’Marious personally, only heard of Gaddis’s connection with the case.

