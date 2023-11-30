Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Alabama man registered as a sex offender accused of sexual contact with 13-year-old

Starsky King, a registered sex offender, is accused of subjecting a 13-year-old to sexual...
Starsky King, a registered sex offender, is accused of subjecting a 13-year-old to sexual contact in Decatur.(DPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A registered sex offender wanted for allegedly subjecting a 13-year-old to sexual contact turned himself in to his parole officer on Wednesday.

Police said they received a report about the alleged behavior at a home in the 1700 block of Robinwood Way SW back in July.

Police said they learned that 47-year-old Starsky Vashan King was living at an address that was not a compliant address for a sex offender to reside. The home is within 2,000 feet of multiple childcare facilities.

According to police, King and his wife previously asked if King could live at the Robinhood Way address but both were told he couldn’t.

Police said King had been registering an address in Courtland, Alabama, and failed to update authorities on where he was living.

Warrants were issued for King’s arrest for sexual abuse in the second degree, adult sex offender - prohibited residence location, and adult sex offender - registration with local law enforcement.

After King turned himself in, he was taken into custody and brought to the Morgan County Jail. He’s being held on $150,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant
Crime Stoppers: Four men wanted after beating up a man outside of a restaurant

Latest News

Advocates for Steve Perkins are voicing their support for a new ordinance. The proposal would...
Decatur city leaders effort ban on nighttime reposessions after police killing of Steve Perkins
Hunter Pepper vocalizes support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death
FedEx World Hub
Worker at FedEx Hub dies
Madison County investigators say 31-year-old Christopher Adonis is connected to a spike in...
Madison County arrest man suspected in shooting, car theft