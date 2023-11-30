Alabama man registered as a sex offender accused of sexual contact with 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A registered sex offender wanted for allegedly subjecting a 13-year-old to sexual contact turned himself in to his parole officer on Wednesday.

Police said they received a report about the alleged behavior at a home in the 1700 block of Robinwood Way SW back in July.

Police said they learned that 47-year-old Starsky Vashan King was living at an address that was not a compliant address for a sex offender to reside. The home is within 2,000 feet of multiple childcare facilities.

According to police, King and his wife previously asked if King could live at the Robinhood Way address but both were told he couldn’t.

Police said King had been registering an address in Courtland, Alabama, and failed to update authorities on where he was living.

Warrants were issued for King’s arrest for sexual abuse in the second degree, adult sex offender - prohibited residence location, and adult sex offender - registration with local law enforcement.

After King turned himself in, he was taken into custody and brought to the Morgan County Jail. He’s being held on $150,000 bond.

