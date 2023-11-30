48 First Alert For Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds Late This Evening Into Friday

Morning lows are finally above the freezing the mark for most locations to start your Thursday with wake up temperatures ranging in the mid and upper 30s. Skies are partly cloudy and we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day as a storm system approaches from the west. Expect breezy winds out of the south today with gusts as high as 20 mph through the afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures will stay seasonal in the upper 50s and low 60s. Most of the day will feature dry conditions, but rain chances will be ramping up likely after 9 p.m.

A 48 First Alert is in effect late this evening and overnight into Friday for the threat of heavy rainfall with rainfall amounts between one to two inches and gusty winds upwards of 25-35 mph. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor objects as well as any holiday decor, and prepare for several travel delays. Pockets of heavy rain will likely continue through the morning on Friday and this will make for quite a messy commute, so take it easy on the roadways and drive slowly. Rain looks to taper off by the afternoon and winds will be dying down shortly thereafter with afternoon highs staying mild in the low and mid 60s.

Enjoy the nice break in the wet weather because showers and a few storms will return Friday evening and into the first half of your weekend on Saturday. High temperatures will remain in the low and mid 60s with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. A few isolated to scattered showers will carry over into your Sunday, but we’ll be drying out by the evening hours with drier and cooler weather to follow for your next work and school week.

