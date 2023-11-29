Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Woman files defamation lawsuit over comments made on Facebook

An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments that were posted caused damage to her business. (SOURCE: WOWT)
By Mike McKnight and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A woman in Nebraska is alleging defamation after she said some comments made on Facebook have damaged her business.

A few months ago, food vendors could sell their products in a consignment store operated by Andrea Christensen.

“One of my strengths is that I help other people and I market them,” Christensen said.

However, Christensen now describes herself as a marked businesswoman after some posts made in the private Facebook group called Omaha Eats: Uncensored should have been censored, she alleges in a defamation lawsuit.

Christensen filed suit against one of the administrators, Lauren Henson, alleging the site allowed hateful, harassing and malicious posts.

Henson’s attorney asked a judge to dismiss the suit.

Haley Vinter listened to the arguments in court.

“This should be a lesson for whoever doesn’t like what they see on the internet, that doesn’t give them the right to take somebody to court because it hurt their feelings,” Vinter said.

Lisa French, a frequent poster on the site, is also named in the suit for posts that include calling Christensen a “liar” and a “cheat.”

“The plaintiff alleged in her own complaint that she was convicted of tax evasion and served time in jail for that, which we would submit is a crime of dishonesty, such that vague comments about her being a liar and a cheat are truthful,” Scott Jochim, the Facebook poster’s attorney, said.

WOWT investigated Christensen’s previous business and learned she served 21 days in jail for tax evasion.

Her attorney, Patrick McNamara, said truth is not a defense if the Facebook posts are malicious.

Christensen said she wasn’t aware of the hearing until she was contacted by WOWT. She told them she had to close her food consignment store in large measure because of the Facebook posts.

The store now sits empty after being open for about 11 months.

“It hurt [the women] and their business so they didn’t want to be associated anymore,” Christensen said. “They didn’t want to be associated anymore. That would be hard on your business if there are posts and things out there you don’t want to fight anymore.”

Supporters of the posts on Facebook said it should remain open to free speech.

The attorney for Christensen said the lawsuit is based on the Facebook page being used to stoke attacks on his client and individuals who did business with her.

However, defense attorneys argue the law protects Facebook page administrators from liability for posts and the lawsuit isn’t specific on what posts have caused financial damage.

The judge asked for more written arguments before deciding on the motion to dismiss.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

Federal agency targets housing affordability in new program
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Last planned release of hostages in Gaza begins, as mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
Toppled White House Christmas tree is secured upright, and lighting show will happen as scheduled
An Armed Forces body bearer team carries the casket after the funeral service for former first...
Rosalynn Carter is eulogized before family and friends as husband Jimmy bears silent witness