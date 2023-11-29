TVL live from Walmart for the 31st Can-a-thon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Each year, in partnership with Walmart and the Food Bank of North Alabama, WAFF 48 collects non-perishable food in participating Walmart locations to benefit its surrounding communities.

Chef James Boyce of Boyce Restaurant Concepts, joined us in the kitchen to demonstrate how to add a holiday twist to non-perishable food items.

Chef Boyce shares a simple mushroom sauce perfect for the season

Chef Boyce also shared how we can take basic frozen items, and spruce them up to make a fabulous side dish.

Chef Boyce shares an easy frozen potato-based dish

In its partnership with the Food Bank of North Alabama, WAFF has been helping to give those in need access to food. Chief Executive Officer, Shirley Schofield sat down with Payton to discuss this resource’s impact on the North Alabama community.

Chief Executive Officer, Shirley Schofield shares this year's initiatives and talks about the impact of Can-A-Thon

Can-a-thon is an all-hands-on-deck drive. From WAFF employees, volunteers with the food bank, and Walmart team members, everyone involved gives it their all. Walmart Coach, Thor Gunnells shared what Walmart’s involvement with Can-a-thon means to him and other employees.

Walmart Coach, Thor Gunnells, talks what it means to him to be able to help the local community

You know we like to keep things fun here at TVL. Breona joined Payton for a little game. Both were given photos of four non-perishable items and had to describe them to one another.

Payton and Breona guess a canned food item based off description only

Lastly, Manna House Director Fran Fluhler joined to talk about how she started the non-profit and to share how drive like Can-a-thon help.

Director of Manna House, Fran Fluhler shares how the non-profit is working to meet the needs of the local community

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.