Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Teen Wake-Up Temperatures For Your Wednesday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brrrrr! Temperatures to kick off your Wednesday this morning are brutally cold sitting in mainly the low to mid 20s, but we’re even seeing teens, so bundle up. There is also the possibility of frosty conditions developing, so allow yourself some extra time before you head out the door in case you need to scrap off your windshield. Despite yet again another cold morning, we will see plenty more sun throughout the day with a steady breeze out of the southwest and this will help temperatures warm up nearly ten degrees more compared to yesterday. Expect afternoon highs to be closer to normal in the mid and upper 50s.

A few clouds will move back into the area as we head into your evening hours and this will keep most locations above freezing overnight. Morning lows on Thursday will be ranging in the mid and upper 30s with clouds continuing to increase during the day. High temperatures will stay seasonal and mild near 60 degrees. A 48 First Alert is in effect late Thursday evening and into Friday as our next cold front nears the Tennessee Valley. Main impacts include heavy rain with rainfall totals between one to two inches and gusty winds up to 25-35 mph. This will likely affect any travel plans overnight Thursday and into your early morning commute on Friday, so take it easy on the roadways.

We look to dry out mainly during the afternoon hours on Friday with afternoon highs remaining in the low 60s, but isolated residual showers could linger into the evening hours. I’d highly recommend keeping the rain gear handy because additional waves of rain are expected into your upcoming weekend and early next week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Another Frigidly Cold Start This Morning
First Alert Weather
Another Frigidly Cold Start This Morning
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Monday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Monday 10 p.m. weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Sunny Skies & Chilly Temperatures This Afternoon