Teen Wake-Up Temperatures For Your Wednesday

Brrrrr! Temperatures to kick off your Wednesday this morning are brutally cold sitting in mainly the low to mid 20s, but we’re even seeing teens, so bundle up. There is also the possibility of frosty conditions developing, so allow yourself some extra time before you head out the door in case you need to scrap off your windshield. Despite yet again another cold morning, we will see plenty more sun throughout the day with a steady breeze out of the southwest and this will help temperatures warm up nearly ten degrees more compared to yesterday. Expect afternoon highs to be closer to normal in the mid and upper 50s.

A few clouds will move back into the area as we head into your evening hours and this will keep most locations above freezing overnight. Morning lows on Thursday will be ranging in the mid and upper 30s with clouds continuing to increase during the day. High temperatures will stay seasonal and mild near 60 degrees. A 48 First Alert is in effect late Thursday evening and into Friday as our next cold front nears the Tennessee Valley. Main impacts include heavy rain with rainfall totals between one to two inches and gusty winds up to 25-35 mph. This will likely affect any travel plans overnight Thursday and into your early morning commute on Friday, so take it easy on the roadways.

We look to dry out mainly during the afternoon hours on Friday with afternoon highs remaining in the low 60s, but isolated residual showers could linger into the evening hours. I’d highly recommend keeping the rain gear handy because additional waves of rain are expected into your upcoming weekend and early next week.

