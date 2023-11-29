Spreading holiday cheer: One woman in the Shoals is making sure each child with incarcerated parents receives a present

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who knows what it is like to spend Christmas in jail has created a program to help inmates send gifts to their children.

Nearly 36 years ago, Debbie Dixon was behind bars for writing bad checks. She says the thing she regrets the most is missing Christmas with her daughters and not being able to hand them their gifts.

Dixon created “Christmas for Kids” to give other inmates a chance to be there for their children in some way during the holiday season.

“These are innocent kids and they’re having to spend their first Christmas or maybe their second or third Christmas without their [parent] and we want them to know that there are people that care and they are special,” Dixon said. “They are special. And that they deserve a Christmas just like anyone else.”

Inmates fill out applications to enter their kids into the program with each entry being specific to the child. Dixon said it helps the child know their parents are still thinking of them. She said this year alone, Christmas For Kids is helping 1,300 children in the North Alabama region. However, Dixon said she could not do it without the community’s help, like the students from the Christian Student Center at the University of North Alabama.

“We can do that for them and it’s so nice,” Volunteer Lydia Patterson said. “It made us smile. Me and my partners here have a seven year old boy. We got him a bike and we were all like so excited. He’s going to love this bike so much. It’s just so exciting.”

The gifts are paid for in part by students at the Christian Student Center. They sell honey every year, for more than 20 years now, to make sure children in the program get a Christmas present.

Anyone in the area or surrounding states can reach out to Dixon to sponsor a child’s gifts. Dixon said they still need people to step up to the plate to help make a child’s holiday season better.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.