Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Spreading holiday cheer: One woman in the Shoals is making sure each child with incarcerated parents receives a present

A woman who knows what it is like to spend Christmas in jail has created a program to help inmates send gifts to their children.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who knows what it is like to spend Christmas in jail has created a program to help inmates send gifts to their children.

Nearly 36 years ago, Debbie Dixon was behind bars for writing bad checks. She says the thing she regrets the most is missing Christmas with her daughters and not being able to hand them their gifts.

Dixon created “Christmas for Kids” to give other inmates a chance to be there for their children in some way during the holiday season.

“These are innocent kids and they’re having to spend their first Christmas or maybe their second or third Christmas without their [parent] and we want them to know that there are people that care and they are special,” Dixon said. “They are special. And that they deserve a Christmas just like anyone else.”

Inmates fill out applications to enter their kids into the program with each entry being specific to the child. Dixon said it helps the child know their parents are still thinking of them. She said this year alone, Christmas For Kids is helping 1,300 children in the North Alabama region. However, Dixon said she could not do it without the community’s help, like the students from the Christian Student Center at the University of North Alabama.

“We can do that for them and it’s so nice,” Volunteer Lydia Patterson said. “It made us smile. Me and my partners here have a seven year old boy. We got him a bike and we were all like so excited. He’s going to love this bike so much. It’s just so exciting.”

The gifts are paid for in part by students at the Christian Student Center. They sell honey every year, for more than 20 years now, to make sure children in the program get a Christmas present.

Anyone in the area or surrounding states can reach out to Dixon to sponsor a child’s gifts. Dixon said they still need people to step up to the plate to help make a child’s holiday season better.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

A woman who knows what it is like to spend Christmas in jail has created a program to help...
Spreading holiday cheer: One woman in the Shoals is making sure each child with incarcerated parents receives a present
Jarrod Webster was arrested and resigned from his job as a Killen police officer earlier this...
Former Killen Police officer facing charges started his career in Florence
Director of Manna House, Fran Fluhler shares how the non-profit is working to meet the needs...
How Can-A-Thon helps Manna House directly impact the North Alabama community
Payton and Breona guess a canned food item based off description only
Guess the canned food item