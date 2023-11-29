National pop-up Christmas bar has come to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever thought about how Huntsville has a severe lack of holiday-themed bars? Well...I have news for you.

“Miracle” has arrived at MidCity and is here to stay until Christmas Eve. It’s a bar inside a bar at The Camp and when I say that truly no corner of the place is undecorated...I mean it. The Camp is decorated from top to bottom with festive, grandiose holiday decor that will make even the biggest Scrooge want to sing some carols.

Miracle at MidCity has brought so many amazing decorations to The Camp (Miracle at MidCity)

Miracle at MidCity is a temporary Christmas-themed pop-up. During Miracle, The Camp is running a special menu of Christmas-themed cocktails, playing all the best Christmas songs, holding festive events, and so much more!

On December 11, The Camp will be hosting a Ugly Sweater Darty and on the 18th, you can join them for SantaCon. To stay in the know on these events and other fun stuff coming up, follow them on Instagram.

Cocktails such as the “Christmopolitan,” “Holiday Spiked Chai,” “Santa’s Little Helper,” and more are served up in a special glass or mug. All drinkware will be available to purchase so the holiday... spirits... can be taken home.

Bring the magic home with a souvenir mug or glass (Miracle at MidCity)

If the drinks haven’t convinced you to reserve your spot, wait until you learn about The Camp’s Miracle Menu. With options like “Santa Nach-ho ho ho’s,” “For Goodness Steak Fries,” and the “Rudolph & Me Burger,” there is something for everyone to enjoy fresh from the truck.

Looking to REALLY get into the Miracle Spirit? There are multiple spaces available for holiday reservations. Sit back, relax, and have Miracle’s Elves take care of you!

Experiences:

- Elf Room ($10 per person, minimum of 4 people)

Each Elf Room comes with seating for 6, a server to take all of your food and cocktail orders, heaters to keep you nice and toasty, and milk and cookies as a sweet ending to your night.

- Miracle Igloo ($10 per person, minimum of 4 people)

Enjoy a private area for you and your friends! Each igloo comes with seating for 6, a server to take all of your food and cocktail orders, heaters to keep you nice and toasty, and milk & cookies as a sweet ending to your night!

- Rudolph Room ($12 per person, minimum of 4 people)

The Rudolph Room comes with seating for 8, a server to take all of your food and cocktail orders, heaters to keep you nice and toasty, and milk and cookies as a sweet ending to your night.

- Santa Room ($18 per person, minimum 8 people)

The Santa Room is a great option for larger crowds, looking to celebrate the season with one another. It comes with seating for 8, a server to take all of your food and cocktail orders, heaters to keep you nice and toasty, and milk and cookies as a sweet ending to your night.

During Miracle at MidCity, The Camp will be by reservation to ensure that each guest has a jolly experience and to maintain a safe environment for their staff and guests due to enormous demand. Reservations for any of the experiences can be made here.

Please note that walk-ins will be accommodated by first-come, first-serve. For larger parties or Holiday Party buy-outs, email The Camp at info@thecamphsv.com.

Miracle at MidCity has the following hours of operation:

Tuesday - Thursday: 4 - 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Monday: CLOSED

CLOSED ON CHRISTMAS DAY

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.