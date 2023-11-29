Jackson County leaders use ARPA funds to make departments more accessible

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders in Jackson County have big plans for the county courthouse.

County commissioners say they are moving many services from the courthouse to a new, centralized office. They’re also making major repairs to the county courthouse and spending millions to do so.

Jackson County Commission Chairman Bill Nance says American Rescue Plan funds will pay for much needed repairs to the county’s courthouse which hasn’t seen a major remodel in over 60 years.

He says the commission plans to replace the building’s HVAC system and address concerns with the building’s foundation.

“And we’re looking at solving some of the problems we’ve had with structural settling of the courthouse over the many years that it has been here,” Nance said.

Nance says the commission also plans to free up space at the courthouse by moving some departments to a new, more centralized location. The former DHR building on Liberty Lane in Scottsboro will soon house the county’s revenue commission, driver’s license departments, and the probate office.

“We will spend a lot of time informing the citizens of Jackson County what we are doing and how we’re going to do it and what will be located there. But, again I say it’s a very convenient location off Hwy 72, so it should not be difficult,” Nance says.

Nance says the Liberty Lane location has more parking and will be easier for people with mobility issues to get in and out of.

“It is a flat parking lot, and there are no steps and no escalators and no elevators to get to the services that the citizens would want to use. So we think it is a very convenient location and a very convenient building,” he says.

All of this is an effort to combat the county’s growing population, and to prevent the current services within the courthouse from getting cramped.

”Over time, if we continue to grow as we expect to continue to grow, the courthouse, with all the services located here plus all the court services located here, is gonna become a very crowded place,” Nance said.

The commission will begin seeking bids for the construction on Liberty Lane in January. Once construction begins, Nance says it should only take one year before these departments begin their transition.

