‘I’m sorry’: Tri-state wedding crasher in court for preliminary hearing in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The woman known to some as the “southeast wedding crasher,” appeared in court on Tuesday in Lauderdale County.

Sandra Henson is facing charges for stealing gifts and money from weddings in Florence and Tuscumbia back in 2019. Investigators said she has attended dozens of weddings and stolen from the newlyweds. During her preliminary hearing, Sandra Henson who has been dubbed the wedding crasher expressed remorse.

“I’m sorry for all the pain that I’ve caused,” Henson said. “That’s what I have to say. I’m just sorry that’s all I can say.”

Anna Perez Todd got married in 2019 and was not expecting to be getting a call over her honeymoon about how someone stole money during her reception.

“If she was sorry then she would stop but she hasn’t stopped over years,” Todd said. “It takes some of the spotlight off of those days and those memories.”

Todd said she and her husband decided that instead of traditional gifts at their wedding, they wanted their attendees to donate to a cause close to their heart.

“So we were asking for charitable donations in her honor for our big day and the fact that those got stolen was very heartbreaking,” Todd said.

Todd’s daughter, Aria, has FOXG1 syndrome which is a very rare genetic disorder. They wanted all that money to go toward finding a cure and treatment.

“It’s a crime that is hard to know that you’ve been a victim of so it’s a tough one but when you are, it really stings,” Todd said.

Todd says there are almost 18 victims of Henson and when she was last arrested, she had a book that had other dates and locations of weddings she was prepared to attend. Todd’s advice: have a designated person to keep an eye on gifts at your wedding.

Henson is currently on probation in her home state of Mississippi for the same crimes. Despite her probation, she was arrested at a wedding in October.

Henson is set to be back in court for her trial on December 11.

