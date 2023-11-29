Deals
Huntsville Transit to provide free rides on Rosa Parks Day
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Transit is set to honor a Civil Rights Movement figure on Friday by offering free rides.

Friday will mark the sixth year that Huntsville Transit has celebrated Rosa Parks Day which is observed on Dec. 1 in Alabama.

Along with the free rides Huntsville Transit will be providing, a seat at the front of each fixed-route bus will feature a black cover and pink sash with Park’s name on it.

“In honoring the impact of Rosa Park, whose courageous act sparked a pivotal moment in history, Huntsville Transit is committed to promoting inclusivity and accessibility in our community,” Director of Huntsville’s Parkin and Public Transportation Department Quisha Bryant said. “It’s a pleasure to not only honor her courageous act, but also provide an opportunity for people to try Transit for free and see what we’re about.”

This year is the 68th Anniversary of Parks’ refusal to give up her seat and move to the “colored” section of a Montgomery bus. Her actions led to the Montgomery bus boycott.

