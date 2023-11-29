Deals
Thankful for Pets

Gumby, the kitten with severe leg deformity, finds forever home

A young kitten, who was brought to Massachusetts in hopes of getting him treatment for severe...
By Ryan Trowbridge and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WGGB/Gray News) – A young kitten, who was brought to Massachusetts in hopes of getting him treatment for severe leg deformity, has now found his forever home.

MSPCA-Angell spokesperson Sara-Rose Brenner said that Gumby, an 11-week-old kitten, came into their care earlier this month from an overcrowded shelter in Texas in hopes of getting him treatment for muscular contractures in his back legs that limit his joint mobility.

Despite his challenges, Dr. Rebecca Fellman, MSPCA-Angell’s lead clinician of community and shelter medicine, said that Gumby “still manages to get around - often on all fours” and can walk and use a litter box.

MSPCA-Angell said Wednesday in a post on social media that Gumby is heading to the home of Boston-area radio personality Danielle Murr, whom the agency said is also a “passionate animal advocate.”

Specialists are working to determine ways to manage Gumby’s condition. He doesn’t have any sores at this time, and they believe that surgery may not improve his mobility significantly.

“He loves attention and can be a little mischievous. ... He doesn’t let anything get him down,” said Erin Morey, MSPCA Boston Adoption Center clinic coordinator in a statement.

MSPCA-Angell noted that Gumby will now be in a home with dog, cat and hamster siblings to keep him company and they thanked the public “who shared his story and helped find Gumby this happy ending.”

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

