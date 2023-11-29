Deals
Former Killen Police officer facing rape, sodomy charges started his career in Florence

Jarrod Webster was arrested and resigned from his job as a Killen police officer earlier this month.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News has obtained the personnel file for a former Killen Police Officer who is facing rape and sodomy charges in Lauderdale County.

Former Killen Police Department Officer Jarrod Webster was arrested on Nov. 17 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop. He is facing a Rape - 1st Degree and a Sodomy - 1st Degree charge.

Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop

Webster entered a not-guilty plea to those charges when he was in court for what was supposed to be an Aniah’s Law hearing on Nov. 20. Webster’s attorney requested that the hearing be delayed until December.

The personnel file WAFF 48 News was able to obtain was from the City of Florence, where he was first hired as a police officer in 2020. Webster’s file shown that there were no formal write-ups or reprimands.

The file also shown that Webster resigned in November 2021 to take a job in Killen because it was “closer to home.” WAFF 48 News has requested Webster’s file from the Town of Killen but the request has not yet been fulfilled.

