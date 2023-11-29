Deals
Family Dollar customers eligible for $25 gift card following class action settlement

(WALB)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are a resident of Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri or Tennessee and shopped at Family Dollar during the pandemic, you may be eligible for a $25 Family Dollar gift card following a class action settlement that was reached after a rat-infested Mid-South warehouse was discovered in 2022.

According to a public notice from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, the settlement stems from a pest infestation lawsuit that was filed in October against Family Dollar’s branches in six Southern states.

In February 2022, the FDA uncovered a rat infestation at Family Dollar’s West Memphis Distribution Center in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The lawsuit claims the company sold potentially contaminated products in certain stores between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 18, 2022.

According to court documents, both Family Dollar and the plaintiffs agreed to a settlement to avoid the costs and risks of a trial.

Family Dollar will provide one $25 gift card per eligible household, each with the value of $25, to qualifying shoppers who submit a claim form. The claim will need to be approved before the gift card is issued.

To learn more about the settlement and submit your claim, click here.

The deadline to submit a claim is Jan. 9, 2024.

