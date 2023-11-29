Decatur residents concerned over rec centers closing

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - For Chiriga Vinson and other Decatur residents, the Aqua Dome community center is filled with many memories.

“My child had one of her birthday parties at the aqua dome,” she said.

In the near future, the center will shut its doors as to make room for something larger and new after a multi million dollar city-wide settlement with 3M was announced.

Vinson said children who live nearby wont be able to take advantage of the community center when the land is eventually handed back over to 3M. She confronted city council members Monday night about the decision.

“What are they going to do when you close these recreational facilities,” she asked.

The Aquadome is not the only historic community center to possibly close soon. City leaders said they may consider closing the TC Almon center and the Carrie Matthews center as well, with a goal to ultimately build a grand centralized rec center for the entire city.

Vinson said she prefers to have smaller community centers in the heart of Decatur neighborhoods.

“Its not like these facilities are vacant,” she said. “People are still going to them, so what is the point of closing them?”

Councilman Billy Jackson agreed, saying the city’s plan ignores the needs of neighborhoods, many of which are primarily in minority areas.

“We’re losing recreational facilities at a faster pace than we’re having conversations rebuilding them,” he said.

He believes the best course of action is for the city to renovate the centers, instead of replacing or destroying them.

“These centers were built at about the same time city hall was built,” he said. “We still see that city hall is a very functional building, just like our rec centers are. Yes could they use same repairs? Absolutely, because they’re 50 years old, but the fact of the matter is they can still serve this community, and serve it well.”

Council president Jacob Ladner said building one larger facility will be more efficient and provide the city an opportunity to invest in a new rec center for the first time in 50 years.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.