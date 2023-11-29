Clever ways to cut down on medical costs with a Health Savings Account

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Medical costs are one of the largest expenses for many Americans, but there are ways to save.

Financial expert, Jay McGowan from The Welch Group says a potential way to dampen these expenses is by utilizing a Health Savings Account or HSA.

“It’s basically an account where you defer money into it, you can use that money for qualified medical expenses, and if you do so, it’s potentially triple tax-advantaged,” McGowan said. “What I mean by that is that when you put the money in, you don’t pay income tax on those dollars in the current year, similar to a 401(k).”

The Certified Financial Planner says money in those plans can be invested, and any earnings on those investments are tax-deferred or potentially tax-free.

“If you then pull the money out to use on medical expenses later on, there’s no tax on that,” McGowan said.

There is also the triple tax advantage. It can save you quite a bit, but not everyone qualifies for an HSA. One can only have a high deductible plan, while those with a low deductible plan are ineligible. Funds can be invested and they can be obtained through an employer or privately.

Some other things to consider, you can reimburse anytime even years later, but you cannot double dip.

“It’s a way to put money in, grow those dollars tax-free, basically,” McGowan said. “And then, you can pull it out to buy a vehicle 30 years down the line, as long as you keep your receipts because it’s technically for that medical expense that was incurred in 2023. So it can be an extremely powerful tool.”

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.