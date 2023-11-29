Deals
Thankful for Pets

City council approves new work schedule for Decatur Fire and Rescue firefighters

Decatur Fire & Rescue
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters with Decatur Fire & Rescue will soon start working new schedules.

The Decatur City Council approved the new schedule last week in a 4-1 vote. Councilmen Billy Jackson was the only one who had opposed the change. He told WAFF 48 News newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, that he believed it would exhaust the firefighters.

Decatur Fire and Rescue will operate on a 48-hours on, 96-hours off weekly schedule beginning Jan. 2024. This means firefighters will work for two days straight, then get four days off.

In the past, firefighters would work one day and then have two days off.

Decatur Fire Deputy Chief Nathan Springer says this kind of schedule is nothing new to Decatur Firefighters.

“We have a lot of our members who already work 48 hour shifts. We have some who work for multiple departments. We don’t see it being a negative impact on our firefighters,” Springer said.

Springer says the department is the first in North Alabama to operate under this schedule.

