Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Alabama announces return of June Jam in 2024

The event will be held at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne
Alabama announced that June Jam will return in 2024. The event will be held at the VFW...
Alabama announced that June Jam will return in 2024. The event will be held at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne on June 1.(Al Wagner | Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama announced that June Jam will return in 2024.

The event will be held at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne on June 1.

ALSO SEE: Condado Tacos to open location in Huntsville in December

Tickets go on sale on December 1 at 10 a.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.

Latest News

HEALTH SAVINGS MGN WAFF
Clever ways to cut down on medical costs with a Health Savings Account
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
Clever ways to cut down on medical costs with a Health Savings Account
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Decatur residents concerned over rec centers closing
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Decatur residents concerned over rec centers closing