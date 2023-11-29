Alabama announces return of June Jam in 2024

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama announced that June Jam will return in 2024.

The event will be held at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne on June 1.

Tickets go on sale on December 1 at 10 a.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

