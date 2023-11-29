Alabama announces return of June Jam in 2024
The event will be held at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama announced that June Jam will return in 2024.
The event will be held at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne on June 1.
ALSO SEE: Condado Tacos to open location in Huntsville in December
Tickets go on sale on December 1 at 10 a.m.
For more information on the event, click here.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.