TVA grants $1.5M to over 300 schools, including nearly 70 in Alabama for STEM projects
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority awarded $1.5 million in grants to educators in public schools throughout the Tennessee Valley region to develop science, technology, engineering, and math education projects.
TVA Officials said the STEM classroom program will be operated with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network. Grants up to $5,000 were awarded in a competitive process, with preference to schools that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic development, and community problem-solving.
The grants are awarded to meet the diverse needs within the local communities.
The program received a total of 715 grant applications this year, and 343 were selected for funding. 69 schools in Alabama were selected for the grants.
The following schools were grant recipients in Alabama:
- Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School
- Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE)
- Albertville Intermediate School
- Albertville Primary School
- Arab High School
- Ardmore High School
- Athens Intermediate School/All Athens City Elementary Schools
- Athens Renaissance School
- Boaz City School System - Boaz Intermediate School
- Bridgeport Elementary School
- Brindlee Mountain Primary School
- Caldwell Elementary School
- Central School
- Columbia Elementary School
- Columbia High School
- Creekside Primary School
- Cullman City Primary School
- Deshler Middle School
- Discovery Middle School
- East Elementary
- East Lawrence High School
- F. E. Burleson Elementary School
- Fairview Middle School
- Forest Hills Elementary School
- Good Hope Middle School
- Guntersville High School
- Harlan Elementary School
- Hartselle High School
- Hartselle Junior High School
- Hazel Green High School
- HEART Academy at Julian Newman
- Heritage Elementary
- Highland Park Elementary School
- Holy Family School
- Horizon Elementary School
- Howell Graves Preschool
- Huntsville Junior High School
- Journey Middle School
- Katie Duncan Smith DAR Middle School
- Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy
- Kilby Laboratory School
- Lauderdale County High School
- Lawrence County Career Technical Center
- Lawrence County Schools
- Leighton Elementary School
- Leon Sheffield Elementary School
- Limestone --Blue Springs
- Mae C. Jemison High School
- McBride Elementary
- McDonnell Elementary
- Meek High School
- Meridianville Middle School
- Mill Creek Elementary
- Rainbow Elementary School
- Riverhill School
- Robert D Sloman Primary School
- Rolling Hills Elementary School
- Scottsboro Junior High
- Sheffield Junior High School
- SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary
- Sparkman 9th Grade School
- Stevenson Elementary School
- Virgil I. Grissom High
- Waterloo High School
- West Limestone High School
- West Point High School
- Whitesburg Christian Academy
- Whitesburg Middle School
- Wilson School
