Tuscumbia man sentenced to prison for killing the mother of his child

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for murdering the mother of his child in 2022.

Marlan Phillips admitted to killing the mother of his child, Jennifer Parrish. Phillips pleaded guilty to murder in October at his preliminary hearing, shocking Parrish’s family and the district attorney.

Phillips and his attorney argued that Phillips had a past with mental health and drug issues and they said the sentence should reflect that.

Judge Kyle Brown made it a point to say that Phillips was evaluated and deemed competent by the state to stand trial before he pleaded guilty. Judge Brown sentenced Phillips to life with the possibility of parole.

Parrish’s aunt was present in the courtroom during the sentencing and took the stand to let Phillips know that she has already forgiven him but that he “has to pay the price for taking something precious to them all.”

Investigators said Parrish had multiple stab wounds from a knife and looked to be beaten with a pipe that was laying near her head.

The Colbert County District attorney Hal Hughston called Parrish’s murder “gruesome.”

“This was an extremely brutal, and not only brutal, but personal and violent murder,” Hughston said. “And one that affected everyone in the city of Tuscumbia being so close to home for everyone. Every time he comes up for parole, we will obviously be objecting to that.”

Hughston said Parrish’s family members can finally start to try and feel at peace.

