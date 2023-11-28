Deals
Tuscumbia man sentenced to life in prison for murder

Marlan Phillips
Marlan Phillips(Tuscumbia Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murder of the mother of his child on Tuesday.

In October, Marlan Phillips pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of Jennifer Parrish. The two had at least one child together, according to the Tuscumbia Police Department.

While in court on Tuesday, Phillips was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said in 2022, 33-year-old Parrish was found dead by a family member at her home on Monroe Drive.

