Tri-state wedding crasher showed up to her preliminary hearing in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The woman known to some as the “southeast wedding crasher,” appeared in court on Tuesday in Lauderdale County.

Sandra Henson is facing charges for stealing gifts and money from weddings in Florence and Tuscumbia back in 2019. Investigators said she has attended dozens of weddings and stolen from the newlyweds.

Anna Perez Todd got married in 2019 and she said the last thing she was expecting was to be called during her honeymoon about someone stealing from her wedding.

“You feel like you’re always surrounded by people who care,” Todd said. “And then to find out that someone violated your sacred space. That moment: it’s a holy sacrament and for someone to come in and completely disregard all of those things. All of the sacred moments and all of those things, it’s really hard to go through.”

Henson is currently on probation in her home state of Mississippi for the same crimes. Despite her probation, she was arrested at a wedding in October.

WAFF 48 News was able to speak to Henson following her hearing, and she stated she was sorry. However, Todd said if she was truly sorry then she would stop.

Henson is set to be back in court for her trial on December 11.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.