Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

TikTok influencer, family escape massive Elmore County house fire

Noah Glenn Carter shared video of his childhood home being destroyed to millions of his followers
The Alabama home of TikTok influencer Noah Glenn Carter was destroyed in a Monday morning blaze.
The Alabama home of TikTok influencer Noah Glenn Carter was destroyed in a Monday morning blaze.(Source: Friendship Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - A social media influencer is sharing emotional videos with millions of his followers after his childhood home was destroyed by fire Monday.

The massive blaze happened at the family home of TikTok influencer Noah Glenn Carter, located about 25 miles northeast of Montgomery in the town of Eclectic.

Carter posted multiple videos to his TikTok account Monday, where he has more than 8.4 million followers, as flames ate through the roof and spread throughout the structure. He’s since posted other videos showing the aftermath.

The first video indicates Carter was home sleeping at the time the fire started. The second video includes reaction from the influencer, who said he had to climb out a second story window but that everyone who had been inside escaped without injury.

Carter has since posted other emotional videos, one in which he urges his followers not to take things for granted because those possessions can be lost quickly. At last check, the videos had more than 25 million combined views.

Tallassee Fire Chief Eric Jones said a total of eight fire departments responded to the massive fire, located off Ellis Lazenby Road, not far from Highway 14. Jones said the outsized response was due to size of the house and volunteer fire departments’ man power. He confirmed the residence was “a complete loss.”

A social media post from the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department noted that it took nine hours to clear the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.

Latest News

Phillips was arrested and charged with murder.
Tuscumbia man sentenced to prison for killing the mother of his child
A Tuscumbia man was sentenced to life in prison.
Tuscumbia man sentenced to prison for killing the mother of his child
Alabamians will start seeing their one-time tax rebates, promised as part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s...
Alabama’s one-time tax rebate payments begin processing Friday
Hanover parents and teachers are fired up after the school board releases a new list of books...
Madison County tutoring group hopes to raise reading level so students won’t be held back