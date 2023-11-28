Sylacauga PD seeing increase in homicides, asking the public for help

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - According to officials, the Sylacauga Police Department is seeing a dramatic increase in homicides this year. Police Chief Kelley Johnson said it is a people problem, not a gun problem that is making stopping violent crimes harder.

Along with many other cities, Sylacauga has seen an increase in murders, and city officials say that the latest one happened this past Sunday morning. According to reports, the city is averaging around two murders per year, bringing their total up to eight.

Chief Johnson said the numbers are alarming for such a small community, and he explained that there’s no particular area where these crimes are happening. He added that he wants the community to get involved to help his department bring justice to the families for their loved ones’ murders.

“I don’t know if there is any way to keep murders from happening. If somebody’s got it in their mind their going to kill somebody it’s probably going to happen, or the attempt is going to happen. We want to get the help from the community if they know something, heard something, let us know and let us run it down to see how far we can go with it,” said Chief Johnson.

If you have any information regarding these murders in Sylacauga, please contact Central Alabama Crimestoppers or the Sylacauga Police Department.

