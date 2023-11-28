Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Sylacauga PD seeing increase in homicides, asking the public for help

By Reggie Kyle
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - According to officials, the Sylacauga Police Department is seeing a dramatic increase in homicides this year. Police Chief Kelley Johnson said it is a people problem, not a gun problem that is making stopping violent crimes harder.

Along with many other cities, Sylacauga has seen an increase in murders, and city officials say that the latest one happened this past Sunday morning. According to reports, the city is averaging around two murders per year, bringing their total up to eight.

Chief Johnson said the numbers are alarming for such a small community, and he explained that there’s no particular area where these crimes are happening. He added that he wants the community to get involved to help his department bring justice to the families for their loved ones’ murders.

“I don’t know if there is any way to keep murders from happening. If somebody’s got it in their mind their going to kill somebody it’s probably going to happen, or the attempt is going to happen. We want to get the help from the community if they know something, heard something, let us know and let us run it down to see how far we can go with it,” said Chief Johnson.

If you have any information regarding these murders in Sylacauga, please contact Central Alabama Crimestoppers or the Sylacauga Police Department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.

Latest News

Tennessee Valley Authority logo
TVA grants $1.5M to over 300 schools, including nearly 70 in Alabama for STEM projects
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Man killed in single-vehicle wreck attempting to elude state trooper in Lauderdale Co.
31st annual Can-A-Thon
31st Annual Can-A-Thon to help food bank prepare for influx of families in need
Absentee Ballots open for District 9
Absentee ballots open for Senate District 9 Special Primary
The Tennessee Valley Authority awarded $1.5 million in grants to educators in public schools...
TVA grants $1.5M to nearly 70 schools in Alabama for STEM projects