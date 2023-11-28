Step up your holiday hosting this year

Deals
Lemon & Lavender shares products to make the home more inviting this season
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If your home is not quite ready for all the holiday get-togethers on the calendar, Lemon & Lavender has some great products to elevate the home this season.

Bud vases and dried florals make great centerpieces and accents! They’re beautiful, add dimension, and don’t block the view of your guests. Dough bowl candles are another great addition for hosting and to add to table decor for ambiance.

Lemon & Lavender’s all natural spray is great for that last minutes room refresh. It’s also great for fresh laundry out of dryer and great to leave in the bathroom.

If you use any live greenery, to keep them greener long, a plant mister can add longevity.

To shop these products and more, visit Lemon & Lavender’s new location at 108 Main St, Madison, AL 35758 or online here.

