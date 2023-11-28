Shop at Star Market this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Star Market has everything you need and more to make the holidays special.

Prioritizing local and fresh produce and products, Star Market is your one-stop-shop for the season: house-made desserts, prepared meats, fresh cut deli selections - whether you are hosting a huge holiday party or a more intimate gathering.

After the holidays, Star will be celebrating its 80th year of business at its Five Points location. This milestone will be celebrated in 2024 all year long. Star Market is very excited to have special offers, events, and a few surprises up their sleeves to share with the community that has supported this jewel of Five Points for eight decades!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.