Shooting investigation underway after victim shows up at hospital in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway following a shooting at the Beacon Apartments in Huntsville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting victim showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

There is currently not an active scene at this time.

Police said this remains an ongoing investigation.

