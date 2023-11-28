Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Shooting investigation underway after victim shows up at hospital in Huntsville

crime scene generic
crime scene generic(Canva)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway following a shooting at the Beacon Apartments in Huntsville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting victim showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

There is currently not an active scene at this time.

Police said this remains an ongoing investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
First responders on scene of two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 South
One dead, three injured in two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 431 S
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.

Latest News

Condado Tacos is planning to open its second location in Alabama - and first in Huntsville -...
Condado Tacos to open location in Huntsville in December
Desmond Lavonta Brown
Man convicted of Capital Murder for 2020 double homicide in Cherokee Co.
Devonte McCobbie
Huntsville murder suspect charged with assaulting jail guard
Jayda Martin talks her experience and gives some tips for working moms
How to balance working from home during motherhood