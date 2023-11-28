SCOUTED: The Galaxy of Lights

Deals
Dawn explores the holiday magic at Huntsville Botanical Garden
Dawn explores Huntsville Botanical Garden's Galaxy of Lights
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - ‘Tis the season for holiday traditions! Whether you’re a Huntsville native or new to the area, there is no better place in town to enjoy the Christmas season than at Huntsville Botanical Garden’s Galaxy of Lights.

This will be the Garden’s 28th season for the Galaxy of Lights and you’ll see more than 3.5 million lights during your visit.

Galaxy of Lights
Galaxy of Lights(Huntsville Botanical Garden (Facebook))

Walking Nights: November 17- 26, 29, 30 & December 1 – 3, 16 – 24

Dog Walking Nights: Every Monday and Tuesday during Walking Nights (November 20 & 21 and December 18 & 19)

Driving Nights: December 4 – 15 & 26 – 31

Drive through Galaxy of Lights
Drive through Galaxy of Lights

To grab your tickets, visit here. To see an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the lights all come together, click here.

