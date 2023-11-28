Passport processing times lowered after record high wait times

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking to travel out of the country soon and need a passport, you’re in luck because the U.S. Department of State recently announced that passport processing times have lowered.

Earlier this year, many passport offices were seeing record-high wait times of 10-13 weeks. Even if you expedited the process, you could still be waiting to receive your passport anywhere from 7-10 weeks.

But now, those times have been lowered and you can expect your passport processing time to take anywhere from 7-10 weeks. If you expedite, you can expect to wait 3-5 weeks.

In Madison County, to apply for a passport you have to pay the Probate Judge’s office a visit at the Madison County Service Center.

Probate Judge Frank Barger said earlier this year, his office saw a surge in passport applications which is why the processing times reached record-high numbers. He said the influx came about as many people finally felt comfortable to start traveling again this year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

While passport processing times have decreased, Barger said that number could always change.

“Certainly processing times on average will vary by what’s going on around the country, not just here,” Barger said. “So we are seeing that 7-10 week processing time holding pretty steady but if the number of applications increase steadily, we could certainly see that wait time go back up.”

If you’re hoping to travel out of the country for the holiday season, there is a chance you could get your passport in time if you expedite the process. But Barger said there is still a big risk, which is why it’s important to not wait until the last minute to apply for your passport.

“If you are just now making travel plans for the holidays and will need a passport, you’re probably out of luck as the turnaround time necessary to have a passport in place by Christmas is highly unlikely without expediting,” Barger said. “My recommendation is if you have any travel plans in the immediate future or even next year, go ahead and apply or renew, get it in place now so it’s handled.”

Barger said that 100% of the money from the $35 passport application fee goes directly toward the probate court’s work in mental health.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.