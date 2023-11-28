Man indicted for murder in connection to fatal Sheffield shooting

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been indicted for murder in connection to a fatal Sheffield shooting that happened earlier this year.

Authorities said Dedrick Pride shot 64-year-old Thomas Hairrell twice in the area of West Montgomery Avenue in the early morning hours of September 26.

Pride, 41, is being held in the Colbert County Jail without bond.

