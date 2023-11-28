Deals
Man indicted for murder in connection to fatal Sheffield shooting

The victim was 64-year-old Thomas Hairrell
WAFF 48's Aria Pons reporting
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been indicted for murder in connection to a fatal Sheffield shooting that happened earlier this year.

Authorities said Dedrick Pride shot 64-year-old Thomas Hairrell twice in the area of West Montgomery Avenue in the early morning hours of September 26.

Pride, 41, is being held in the Colbert County Jail without bond.

