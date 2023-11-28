Man indicted for murder in connection to fatal Sheffield shooting
The victim was 64-year-old Thomas Hairrell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been indicted for murder in connection to a fatal Sheffield shooting that happened earlier this year.
Authorities said Dedrick Pride shot 64-year-old Thomas Hairrell twice in the area of West Montgomery Avenue in the early morning hours of September 26.
ALSO SEE: Tuscumbia man sentenced to life in prison for murder
Pride, 41, is being held in the Colbert County Jail without bond.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.