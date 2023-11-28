Man convicted of killing Huntsville STAC Agent asks for different sentence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man convicted and sentenced to death for killing Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III filed a new motion for a different sentence on November 15.

LaJeromeny Brown was convicted of Capital Murder on Oct. 31 for the death of the Huntsville Police Department’s STAC Agent, Officer Billy Clardy III during a drug sting operation in December 2019. Brown was sentenced to death by a split jury of 10-2.

According to court documents obtained by WAFF, a motion filed on Nov. 15 by Brown’s defense team said it is unconstitutional to be sentenced to death by a non-unanimous jury and instead is seeking life imprisonment without parole.

In the motion, Brown’s attorneys argued various reasons for the sentence change including requiring to impose a death sentence are consistent with the history of the right to trial by jury, citing that Alabama has traditionally required a unanimous vote. They also added permitting a death sentence without a unanimous decision would then violate section 11 in Alabama’s constitution.

Brown is slated to be back in court to prohibit his death sentence on Jan. 12, 2024.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.