Thankful for Pets

Man convicted of Capital Murder for 2020 double homicide in Cherokee Co.

Desmond Lavonta Brown
Desmond Lavonta Brown(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cherokee County man was convicted by a Cherokee County jury of Capital Murder for a 2020 double homicide, Summer Summerford, District Attorney of the 9th Judicial Circuit announced on Tuesday.

Desmond Lavonta Brown was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the deaths of two women, Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell.

Brown’s victims were discovered during a routine bridge inspection in Rome, Ga. in 2020. A broad criminal investigation immediately began with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) acting as the lead agency, officials said. The arrest investigation included eyewitness statements, cell phone data, and forensic analysis, that reportedly led to the arrest of Brown for the murders.

Brown will spend the rest of his life incarcerated in the Alabama Department of Corrections and will not be eligible for parole.

