Thankful for Pets

Make these 3 swaps to improve bladder health

Pelvic floor therapist shares easy ways to avoid bladder irritation
Dr. Sha'Rose Erion on common bladder complications and what we can do to prevent and treat them
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you did not know, November is National Bladder Health Awareness Month. So, we are breaking down common irritants and sharing 3 easy ways to swaps you can make to improve bladder health.

These 9 foods might be the culprit for any bladder irritation you experience
These 9 foods might be the culprit for any bladder irritation you experience(Dr. Sha'Rose Erion)

While the irritating foods are most likely things you eat on a daily basis, or overall just enjoy eating... Dr. Sha’Rose Erion, PT, DPT from Rose Pelvic Physiotherapy has three ways we can make some changes to reduce our irritation.

1. Take vitamins and supplements

- Magnesium

- Vitamin D

- Calcium

- Aloe

- D-mannose

2. Eat more bladder-friendly foods

- Cashews

- Almonds

- Blueberries

3. Drink more tea and coffee alternatives

- Fig Brew (shop here)

- Water

- Turmeric tea

- Black tea

- Green tea

- Mushroom tea

Dr. Sha’Rose says it’s important not to completely avoid and eliminate irritants, but to moderate and limit intake. To learn more about her practice, visit her Instagram and Facebook.

Rose Pelvic Physiotherapy has a brand-new location at 224 Church St, Suite D, Huntsville, Al 35801. To book a free consultation, visit here.

