Madison County tutoring group hopes to raise reading level so students won’t be held back

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An organization in Madison wants to help your child succeed. Arise to Read is helping students read at or beyond their grade level which is extremely important for 3rd grade students as thousands are currently at risk of being held back with Alabama’s new literacy act.

Experts say a 3rd-grade reading level is one of the biggest indicators of graduating high school.

They say your child is four times more likely to drop out if they can’t read at a 3rd-grade reading level.

“Arise to Read” wants to prepare students ahead of time.

Volunteer Coordinator Barbra Whitcomb says they have the technique down.

They have a 100-percent success rate for students who finish the program.

Some students even jump from a 1st-grade reading level to a 6th-grade level or higher.

Students in the program receive specialized tutoring from volunteers or ‘coaches.’ They even stay with the same coach throughout the school year. Sessions are twice a week for half an hour.

Whitcomb says the program challenges students to expand their vocabulary.

“We want them to know these words so well that every time they see them, so when they go on to fifth, sixth, seventh grade they can read their books, they can read their homework and they can do their homework and they won’t be afraid to read in class,” says Whitcomb.

“Arise to Read” is available in ten schools throughout Madison County.

The organization is looking to expand to even more schools but they need more volunteers to enter more schools.

If you are interested, click here.

