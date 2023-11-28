Look fabulous this holiday season with fashion from Paper Dollz Boutique

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re looking for new pieces to “wow” the crowd at any holiday event or just looking for new fashion to give you some new found confidence, Paper Dollz Boutique is the place to go.

To shop these styles in-person, visit the storefront in suite 140 in the shops at Clinton Row. You can also shop online here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.