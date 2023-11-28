Local farmers grateful for record harvest just in time for the holiday season

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Have you ever wondered where the food you eat every day comes from?

Farmers in North Alabama don’t have to think about it, they already know.

After countless hours of hard work and dedication, area farmers say this year’s harvest is one for the books.

“We’ve seen some corn that’s gone over, averaged over 200 bushels per acre which is outstanding for us in North Alabama,” says Nathan Cornutt of Cornutt Farms in Marshall County.

Marshall County farmer John Bevel grows corn and soybeans on his farm. Some of those crops are for us to eat, but much of what Bevel grows is actually food for the chicken we eat.

“All the corn grown here, pretty much, in the Sand Mountain will go to chicken feed like at Tyson,” Bevel says.

Making sure we, and our food, have plenty to eat takes a lot of work.

“Pretty much all farmers are gonna work 12,14,16 hours a day to get the crop in the ground timely,” says Bevel.

“There’s not a day off during basically from September to about Thanksgiving. It’s pretty much every day there’s something to do,” he says.

Fourth Generation Famer Nathan Cornutt grows corn, soybeans, and wheat.

He says it’s not uncommon for farmers to work their Thanksgiving to make sure his crops are harvested in time for Christmas dinners.

“It’s happened before where we’ve eaten a quick lunch with the family, and we’ve jumped back into the field to harvest soy beans or plant wheat or anything else if we’re behind. You know our livelihood is out there in the field, our source of income. When the weather is right and you’re able to get it out, you’ve gotta go get it or you’re not gonna get paid,” Cornutt says.

Above all, these two hardworking farmers say this season, they are most thankful for their family and another successful year.

