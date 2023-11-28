Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Thankful for Pets

Law enforcement officials give tips on how to best avoid porch pirates

By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News is On Your Side, asking law enforcement how you can keep your packages safe from thieves when they arrive this Christmas.

If you purchased something online during Cyber Monday sales, you need to keep your eye out for porch pirates.

Porch Pirates patrol neighborhoods, looking for boxes in front of homes before snatching them..

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says being prepared and keeping an eye out for anything suspicious is the best way to combat nefarious behavior.

“Unfortunately, you can’t prevent all crimes. In this case the biggest thing you can do is be prepared the package is coming. Whether that is know your schedule, sign up for delivery notifications. The other thing is if something is out of place, call it in and have it checked,” he said.

Several states have implemented laws to make porch pirating a felony.

This is the case for repeat offenders in Tennessee. Anyone caught stealing packages from porches there, more than once there, faces a felony.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Suspect at large after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Suspect at large, man dead after overnight shooting in Huntsville
Toledo police lights
One injured in possible road rage shooting in Harvest, Hwy. 53 reopened
Colbert County police pursuit crash
Two in custody after police pursuit leads to wreck involving police patrol vehicles in Colbert Co.
WAFF First Alert
First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain & strong winds tonight

Latest News

7-year-old to host gingerbread house contest in Athens
7-year-old to host gingerbread house contest in Athens
7-year-old to host gingerbread house contest in Athens
7-year-old to host gingerbread house contest in Athens
Kelly Kazek shares how the director of "A Christmas Story" has an Alabama history
How a classic Christmas movie has ties to Alabama
Mother shares how a sensory friendly Santa event is helping to bring joy to her child
Sensory Friendly opportunity to meet Santa