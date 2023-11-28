Law enforcement officials give tips on how to best avoid porch pirates

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News is On Your Side, asking law enforcement how you can keep your packages safe from thieves when they arrive this Christmas.

If you purchased something online during Cyber Monday sales, you need to keep your eye out for porch pirates.

Porch Pirates patrol neighborhoods, looking for boxes in front of homes before snatching them..

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says being prepared and keeping an eye out for anything suspicious is the best way to combat nefarious behavior.

“Unfortunately, you can’t prevent all crimes. In this case the biggest thing you can do is be prepared the package is coming. Whether that is know your schedule, sign up for delivery notifications. The other thing is if something is out of place, call it in and have it checked,” he said.

Several states have implemented laws to make porch pirating a felony.

This is the case for repeat offenders in Tennessee. Anyone caught stealing packages from porches there, more than once there, faces a felony.

