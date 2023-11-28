Icing for the skin: Body Glaze from Canvas Beauty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What started as a small start-up in her kitchen has now grown into a business specializing in body lotions and hair serums. Stormi Steele is the CEO of Canvas Beauty and after posting her products to TikTok...she went viral.

This product took TikTok by storm (Canvas Beauty)

After using TikTok Shop to its full potential, you could say she took the app...by storm. Her sales increased from $2,000 to over $100,000 in a single day, with her top-selling body glaze surpassing 1 million in sales on TikTok Shop alone.

“More than just a beauty brand, this black and female-owned business has become a cult favorite amongst beauty lovers and started a movement that celebrates individuality and empowers people to feel beautiful in their own skin,” said her team.

Canvas Beauty's Body Glaze has an amazing list of benefits (Canvas Beauty)

You can find Stormi on Instagram and TikTok and shop all her products online.

