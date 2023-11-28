Deals
Huntsville murder suspect charged with assaulting jail guard

Devonte McCobbie
Devonte McCobbie(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A murder suspect from Huntsville was charged with assaulting a jail guard, court documents show.

In May of 2023, Devonte McCobbie was indicted for the 2021 murder of Bryant McCray on Lakefront Drive.

While in jail, according to court documents obtained by WAFF, it was revealed that McCobbie in January 2023, reportedly assaulted a corrections officer in an information filed by the Assistant District Attorney.

He remains in the Madison County Jail.

