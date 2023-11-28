How a classic Christmas movie has Alabama ties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “A Christmas Story” is a beloved Christmas classic for so many Alabamians. But, not too many people know that its director has ties to the state of Alabama.

Director Bob Clark spent much of his youth in Birmingham. “He initially had the idea to make a film based on short stories by radio host Jean Shepard in 1968 but it would be 25 years before he had enough Hollywood clout to make “‘A Christmas Story,’” said Kelly Kazek in an al.com article.

“Clark has said in several interviews that he was living in Miami and listening to Jean Shepard’s radio show in 1968, when Shepard recounted the autobiographical story called ‘Flick’s Tongue.’ Shepard said he drove around his date’s neighborhood for an hour so he could hear the end of the story, which made his date irate.”

(al.com)

