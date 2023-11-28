Deals
How a classic Christmas movie has Alabama ties

Kelly Kazek shares how the director of “A Christmas Story” has a history in Alabama
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “A Christmas Story” is a beloved Christmas classic for so many Alabamians. But, not too many people know that its director has ties to the state of Alabama.

Director Bob Clark spent much of his youth in Birmingham. “He initially had the idea to make a film based on short stories by radio host Jean Shepard in 1968 but it would be 25 years before he had enough Hollywood clout to make “‘A Christmas Story,’” said Kelly Kazek in an al.com article.

“Clark has said in several interviews that he was living in Miami and listening to Jean Shepard’s radio show in 1968, when Shepard recounted the autobiographical story called ‘Flick’s Tongue.’ Shepard said he drove around his date’s neighborhood for an hour so he could hear the end of the story, which made his date irate.”

(al.com)

