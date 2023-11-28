Deals
Thankful for Pets

Godsmack to perform at the Von Braun Center in 2024

Special guest Bastian da Cruz will also be on hand
Courtesy of Pepper Entertainment
Courtesy of Pepper Entertainment
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Godsmack will perform at the Von Braun Center Smith Concert Hall next year.

The show is slated to be held on February 29 with special guest Bastian da Cruz.

Tickets start at $56.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the VBC Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com. A service charge is added to each ticket.

