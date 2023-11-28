Godsmack to perform at the Von Braun Center in 2024

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Godsmack will perform at the Von Braun Center Smith Concert Hall next year.

The show is slated to be held on February 29 with special guest Bastian da Cruz.

Tickets start at $56.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the VBC Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com. A service charge is added to each ticket.

